This story was reported by John Asbury, Vera Chinese, Cecilia Dowd, Chelsea Irizarry, Carl MacGowan, Deborah S. Morris, Keldy Ortiz, Jean-Paul Salamanca, Nicholas Spangler and Dandan Zou. It was written by Antonio Planas.

Some Long Islanders faced a rude awakening Tuesday morning, finding their cars buried in snow, their homes without power and their neighborhoods a flooded and slushy mess.

The aftermath from a powerful nor’easter that dumped snowfall not seen in the region in years resulted in a harsh reality for many.

In the American Venice neighborhood in Lindenhurst, Michele Libertella stood at her front door Tuesday on East Seacrest Avenue watching water flow by her home.

"It’s bad down here," said Libertella, estimating that a foot of water is in front of her home. "My house is elevated but I’m stuck here until later on when this tide goes down."

Libertella said a third of her block was flooded Monday night and another high tide is expected Tuesday afternoon.

"It’s probably going to be close to the same as it was last night," she said.

John Vogt, chairman of the American Venice Civic Association, lives on West Lido Promenade. He said his wife was moving the cars to prevent water from seeping inside.

"I’m becoming an expert at changing brakes because of the salt water," said Vogt, adding there’s about a foot of water. "Salt water just wreaks havoc on steel."

Cindy Farley said the end of her block on Surf Road was flooded.

"My neighbors are in worse shape than I am," she said. "I didn’t think water would get this high."

In Hauppauge, a large tree near a utility pole split early Tuesday morning in the Atlantic Place neighborhood, leaving some residents without power.

"I heard the crash. I heard the snap of the tree," said David Hubbard. "The tree went down just up the block here and took the power out. … We have a generator that’s working for us, keeping the heat on."

Another resident, Steve Paduano, said a generator got his refrigerator and heat running. But his home has no gas Tuesday morning, noting, his generator provided, "Just enough to get by with what we need, instead of what we want."

In Baldwin, Jose Ramos breathed heavily while he took a break from shoveling out his Honda Civic. He had been at it an hour, but said he didn’t mind too much.

"It’s the life in New York," Ramos said.

Richard Williams, also a Baldwin resident, was using a shovel to clear heavy snow that had fallen from his solar-paneled roof and blocked his entryway. He noted, however, "My best friend did most of the work," pointing to a snowblower. There was still work to do, however. His car remained buried by piles of snow.

"I’ll leave that one for Thursday," Williams said.

The logistics of the difficult cleanup ahead resonated with government officials too.

Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said the lingering storm was daunting, but workers looked to get the upper hand after the snow had mostly stopped.

"The men and women working for the town are committed to getting the job done, then they get to go home to shovel their own houses," he said.

Trucks were salting roads Tuesday morning and using smaller pickups to plow narrow streets that have cars parked on both sides.

"We’re happy the wind and snow has stopped, and we’re reminding people don’t throw snow into the street because it’s counterproductive," Clavin said.

In a statement responding to complaints about unplowed roads, Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro blamed persistent strong winds and the hourslong storm for covering streets that already had been plowed.

"We are continuing to plow roads across Brookhaven Town," Losquadro said. "A number of roadways that were plowed yesterday require additional attention due to the high winds and duration of this storm system. We are working our way strategically through each of these roadways, neighborhood by neighborhood. We’ll continue working throughout the night until all roadways are clear and safe."

Although the snow and wind had stopped early Tuesday, highway crews said they faced a new challenge as homeowners are throwing snow onto the road as they try to dig out their cars and clear snow off their driveways.

"So we have to go back and push the snow back to the curb," said North Hempstead Town highway maintenance supervisor Brian Waterson, advising residents to shovel snow onto their lawn instead. "It’s like a never-ending battle. We push it back. They shovel it out."

Islip Town responded to reports of flooding in South Shore communities, including Oakdale, and on Fire Island, Supervisor Angie Carpenter said Tuesday. Street flooding occurs in winter storms because snow clogs storm drains, leaving water with no place to go, she said.

Ocean Beach on Fire Island had 10 to 12 inches of water, Carpenter said.

Huntington officials asked for residents to be patient if they called the highway department and no one answered.

"The phones just keep ringing," Highway Superintendent Kevin Orelli said. "We do have people answering the phones, we’re just getting overwhelmed with calls."

He said he lost about 40 vehicles on Monday from breakdowns and private contractors who could not stay, likely because of exhaustion.

"It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s going to be what we can accomplish. We’re doing everything we can to get as much done as we can," Orelli said.

Mother Nature apparently spared some parts of Long Island.

Southampton Town officials reported the usual snow hazards, including 13 accidents and a vehicle that had to be towed out of the water on Dune Road.

"We’re thankful that this one didn’t go worse than it went," town public safety and emergency management administrator Ryan Murphy said. "Had this shifted just a little bit more, had that rain-snow line been a little bit farther, we could have seen a foot of more of snow and that would have been much more problematic for us. But we did well overall."

Dune Road was closed Tuesday morning as some flooding remained, which is normal for the low-lying barrier island, Murphy said. There was some minor coastal erosion in vulnerable spots along the Peconic Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, particularly at Quogue Village Beach where a sandbag revetment became exposed, he said.

The storm was also more forgiving to the East End. Southold officials said Tuesday that all roads were cleared by noon.

The town received roughly between six to seven inches of snow and winds peaked at 62 mph, Southold Highway Superintendent Vincent Orlando said.

"The only saving grace was that the moist snow and rain stopped all the drifting. Otherwise, we would have been plowing all night long," he said.

Many of the roads in Riverhead also were cleared by Tuesday morning, said George "Gio" Woodson, the town’s highway superintendent.

"We have one more spot left … and after that, we should be all good today," Woodson said. Crews were working to open Horton Avenue between Reeves and Sound avenues, which was still closed as of early afternoon, Woodson said.

Things slowly returned to normal Tuesday in Kings Park.

At the standby business in the hamlet, Park Bake Shop, owner Gabe Shtanko said traffic was slower than usual, but regulars still trekked in for their coffee.

By midday, 57 customers had visited, down from the 100 he expects on a typical weekday, Shtanko said. He counted among them regulars coming for a bread loaf and people in the plowing business stopping in for a cup of coffee and a bagel or doughnut.

One explanation for the drop-off could be snowy roads. Another could be that customers had stocked up Sunday, which Shtanko said had been extraordinarily busy: "Bread, doughnuts, cakes. We were all running around like crazy."