TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

First snow of 2022 predicted today, along with coastal flooding, NWS says

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

This first snow of 2022 is forecast for Monday, the day’s most intense beginning mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to 4 inches are expected to fall on the East End of Long Island.

The weather service issued a coastal flood advisory for Northwest Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk and Northern Nassau, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline," the advisory cautions. "Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding."

Across most of the Island, snow is expected to fall mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"The greatest threat for snowfall is across eastern Long Island," where 1 to 3 inches is expected with local amounts up to 4 inches possible, one forecast said.

The high will be around 32 degrees, the low around 20 — the coldest of the week.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny, Wednesday rainy, with a chance of snow Thursday night into Friday before a sunny Saturday and a chance of rain and snow again on Sunday.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

Shirley Baker tends to fall cleanup at her
'Up and coming' Wyandanch on the rise, with new homes, shops, activities
The first phase of Westhampton Beach village's efforts
$3.3M grant to upgrade Westhampton Beach Village wastewater treatment plant
Sonar images of lobster traps, that sometimes appear
Plan to remove 'ghost' lobster traps that kill sea life from Nassau waters
Nassau County Legis. Richard Nicolello shakes hands with
New North Hempstead chief vows end to partisan politics
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks Sunday during
Forecast: Temps take a dive, 2-3 inches of snow predicted
Firefighters at the scene in Massapequa early Sunday
Officials: 4 hurt in Massapequa group-home fire
Didn’t find what you were looking for?