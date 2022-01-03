First snow of 2022 predicted today, along with coastal flooding, NWS says

This first snow of 2022 is forecast for Monday, the day’s most intense beginning mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to 4 inches are expected to fall on the East End of Long Island.

The weather service issued a coastal flood advisory for Northwest Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk and Northern Nassau, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline," the advisory cautions. "Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding."

Across most of the Island, snow is expected to fall mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"The greatest threat for snowfall is across eastern Long Island," where 1 to 3 inches is expected with local amounts up to 4 inches possible, one forecast said.

The high will be around 32 degrees, the low around 20 — the coldest of the week.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny, Wednesday rainy, with a chance of snow Thursday night into Friday before a sunny Saturday and a chance of rain and snow again on Sunday.