Long Island's biggest snowstorm of the winter is underway, and the worst is yet to come.

The storm, which is predicted to dump up to 24 inches on Long Island's East End, prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday to declare a state of emergency for the Island, New York City and three other counties in the state.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Suffolk County until 7 p.m. Saturday, the Island's first since January 2018, Such conditions also could extend across Nassau, particularly in the morning.

A blizzard is blowing, falling snow or both, with winds of 35 mph or more, reducing visibility to a quarter of a mile or less for at least three hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow has been coming ashore for hours and is expected to keep coming, weather service meteorologist Dave Radell said. Just before 5 a.m. there were reports of 7 inches in Babylon, 6 inches each in Islip, Upton, North Massapequa, with less in New York City — 5.5 inches on Staten Island and 5 inches in Queens.

"We’re expecting the heaviest stuff in the next six to 12 hours, depending on where you are," he said.

Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches were expected for eastern Suffolk, 12 to 18 inches in western Suffolk and, according to the weather service’s forecast. Nassau is under a winter storm warning.

PSEG warned that the potentially strong winds and heavy snow could lead to broken tree limbs that fall onto wires and cause outages.

As of 4:58 a.m., there were 2 power outages on the Island affecting fewer than 5 of 1,173,690 customers, according to PSEG’s online tracker.

All state parks on Long Island will be closed as of Saturday morning.

Hochul said in a statement: "Out of an abundance of caution I am declaring a State of Emergency today as this storm is poised to create dangerous travel conditions, heavy snowfall rates and sustained winds over 50 mph tonight into Saturday."

A state of emergency allows the governor to coordinate state and local emergency efforts and suspend state and local laws and regulations, if necessary, a state official said.

The snow could fall at a rate of up to 3 inches an hour in eastern Suffolk and an inch an hour farther west, weather service meteorologist James Tomasini said Friday.

Hochul warned during a Melville news conference that "storms could be devastating, they could be deadly, they could be dangerous." Strong winds may lead to "complete whiteout conditions," she said.

The weather service says wind and snow "will make travel nearly impossible."

The storm has been unpredictable, causing wide variations in potential snow amounts in weather forecasts over the past few days because of uncertainty over how far west the heart of the storm would travel. As recently as Thursday, forecasters said there was a small possibility of little or no snow in parts of Long Island

Check back for updates on this developing story.