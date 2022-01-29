Long Island's biggest snowstorm of the winter is underway — and the worst is yet to come.

The storm, which could dump up to 24 inches on Long Island's East End, prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday to declare a state of emergency for the Island, New York City and three other counties in the state.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Suffolk County until 7 p.m. Saturday, the Island's first since January 2018, Such conditions also could extend across Nassau, particularly in the morning. Nassau is under a winter storm warning.

(A blizzard is blowing, falling snow or both, with winds of 35 mph or more, reducing visibility to a quarter of a mile or less for at least three hours, according to the National Weather Service.)

The snow has been coming ashore for hours and is expected to keep coming, weather service meteorologist Dave Radell said on Saturday morning. Just before 5 a.m. there were reports of 7 inches in Babylon, 6 inches each in Islip, Upton, North Massapequa, with less in New York City — 5.5 inches on Staten Island and 5 inches in Queens.

By 7 a.m., there were 9 inches in Upton, said meteorologist David Stark.

"We’re expecting the heaviest stuff in the next six to 12 hours, depending on where you are," he said.

Brain Ciemnecki, of the weather service, says snowfall will total 13 to 15 inches in Nassau and 15 to 22 inches in Suffolk, with the highest out east. There's a possibility of 24 inches in some parts of Suffolk and 18 inches in Nassau.

Strong, steady wind and snow are creating near blizzard conditions in Moriches, where the early work of snowplows is getting covered over by new layers of powdery white. Montauk Highway is navigable but side roads, some still not plowed at 6:15 a.m., are treacherous. Only the local gas stations are open for business.

PSEG warned that the potentially strong winds and heavy snow could lead to broken tree limbs that fall onto wires and cause power outages.

As of 6:58 a.m., there were seven power outages on the Island, affecting fewer than 107 of 1,173,690 customers, according to PSEG’s online tracker.

All state parks on Long Island will be closed as of Saturday morning.

Hochul, in her announcement of the declaration, said: "Out of an abundance of caution I am declaring a State of Emergency today as this storm is poised to create dangerous travel conditions, heavy snowfall rates and sustained winds over 50 mph tonight into Saturday."

The snow could fall at a rate of up to 3 inches an hour in eastern Suffolk and an inch an hour farther west, weather service meteorologist James Tomasini said Friday.

At a Friday news conference in Melville, Hochul warned that "storms could be devastating, they could be deadly, they could be dangerous." Strong winds may lead to "complete whiteout conditions," she said.

The weather service says wind and snow "will make travel nearly impossible."

The storm has been unpredictable, causing wide variations in potential snow amounts in weather forecasts over the past few days because of uncertainty over how far west the heart of the storm would travel. As recently as Thursday, forecasters said there was a small possibility of little or no snow in parts of Long Island.

The Hempstead Town government is watching for drifting snow, high winds and potential flooding on the South Shore as blizzard like conditions move over the Island.

Parts of the town have already received six to nine inches, with the heaviest in coastal communities, and another six to 12 inches possible throughout the day, Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said Saturday morning.

"We’re not even halfway there and don’t expect it to really pick up until this afternoon, so people should not be deceived," Clavin said. "People may wake up and think it’s not a big deal, but we’re right in the middle of it."

Clavin said he spent the night at town hall with his Wheaton terrier, Brady, and surveyed the town’s 1,200 miles of roads.

"The roads are very slippery, so if residents don’t have to go out, please stay home and let the crews stay on top of the snow so they can try to keep the roads open," Clavin said. "The snow is fresh and the roads are in good shape, but it’s definitely slick."

The town is also monitoring 40 mph winds and potential of branches on falling power lines, but no power outages have been reported. Town officials are working with PSEG and are hoping to avoid any water main breaks, Clavin said.

With John Asbury and Mark Harrington

Check back for updates on this developing story.