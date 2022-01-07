This story was reported and written by John Asbury, Alfonso Castillo, Matthew Chayes, Joan Gralla, Mark Harrington and Lorena Mongelli.

The Northeast storm is expected to bring six to eight inches of snow on Long Island before noon Friday — and as many as 10 inches on Nassau's North Shore and in northwest Suffolk, according to the National Weather Service.

And Friday travelers beware: black ice could have formed beneath the snowfall, making driving extra dangerous.

Visibility is just three-quarters of a mile, and as much as two inches an hour might fall in eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut, the weather service said.

Dominic Ramunni, a weather service meteorologist, giving preliminary snowfall totals Friday morning, said at 8 a.m. that in Syosset, for example, 8.3 inches had fallen already.

In Nassau’s Jericho, 4.1 inches of snow had fallen by shortly after 6 a.m. In Suffolk’s East Northport, 3.5 inches were measured.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, the Long Island Rail Road reported running "on or close" to its regular schedule on all but one of its lines. The Port Jefferson branch was experiencing "some delays," as the 5:27 a.m. train from Huntington was running 11 minutes late through Cold Spring Harbor "due to winter weather."

The railroad issued a "winter weather advisory" to customers earlier, telling them to "only travel if necessary," and to use caution at stations and for extra travel time.

The Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE, said its buses were experiencing "10-15 minute system wide delays due to slow, snowy roads."

On the Long Island Expressway, traffic lanes are plowed and brined, and one salt spreader was visible near Exit 37.

Side roads are slick and harder to navigate.

On the East End, a steady but moderate snow is falling.

Brookhaven Town snow plows had hit the streets early, and in East Moriches at 7 a.m., the roads were slick but drivable.

In anticipation of the snow, last night, the New York State Department of Transportation tweeted roads were being pretreated and trucks were ready to go at the agency's Central Islip facility.

Heavy snow packed local streets and highways in Western Suffolk and Nassau counties, making roads slick and impossible to read lane markers.

Many streets appeared unplowed or covered early Friday, including Route 135 and the Southern State Parkway.

There were few crashes on the side of the highways, although some vehicles spun out on the slick pavement.

Hempstead plows and crews reloaded sand and salt from the town's highway yard in Roosevelt fo plow 1,200 miles of roadway.

"We're lucky a lot of schools are closed. So that's going to help us to get this cleaned up," said Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin. "It's going to warm up a little bit, so we can get the snow off. That'll make it much easier on the commute later."

He added: "If you can work from home today to give us a chance to get our men and women out there to clean the streets, open them up, and make it much easier for the rest of the weekend,"

The weather service's Dave Radell says that the storm is due to stop altogether by noon across the Island.

"End times may be a little faster this morning, with snow tapering off/ending in New York City by 9 a.m., southwest Connecticut and western/central Long Island by 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the rest of the area by noon," the weather service said.

The hazardous weather outlook only covers Suffolk and parts of Connecticut — not Nassau.

"Areas just to the west of the existing warnings [Fairfield Connecticut and Nassau New York] may see some 6-plus inch totals as well," the forecasters said, adding they "do not think these will be as widespread as in New Haven or Western Suffolk."

"Heavier bands over Suffolk so far have been more intermittent and it has barely snowed in southeast New London, but those areas should fill in before daybreak," the weather service continued.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office urged residents to stay home as the snow and winds have their way with local roadways.

"With more heavy snow and high winds in the forecast, I'm encouraging New Yorkers to stay off the roads and be prepared for dangerous travel conditions," Hochul said in a statement Thursday night.

The state announced Thursday night that COVID-19 vaccination sites at Stony Brook University and SUNY Old Westbrook would open at noon Friday because of the storm. Vaccine sites at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, Bay Eden Senior Center in the Bronx and Medger Evers College in Brooklyn would also open at noon, according to the announcement from the state health department.

