A 24-hour winter storm warning was issued for Long Island as it braces for a two-day storm arriving Friday evening that forecasters said will bring 10 to 16 inches of snow, high winds, potential blizzard conditions — and even a bomb cyclone, a winter hurricane

The snowstorm could be a monster, partly because it now looks likely to track further west, the National Weather Service said Friday morning. That led the weather service to raise its snowfall predictions.

Friday morning begins with a slight chance of snow showers — just a taste of the storm aiming straight for Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, the weather service said.

"This will make travel nearly impossible," the service’s Weather Prediction Center said, as whiteout conditions are possible.

The storm warning begins at 7 p.m. Friday and a hazardous weather outlook also was issued.

In addition to the more than one foot of powdery snow that could fall, strong winds could down power lines and trees; minor to moderate coastal flooding could threaten the North Forks, the North Shore and the barrier islands, the weather service said.

The snow could fall at rates of one to two inches an hour — and perhaps even at three inches an hour.

There is even a one in 10 chance of nearly two feet of snow falling, with 22 inches at Kennedy Airport and 21 inches at Montauk, the service said.

The snow could arrive as soon as 2 p.m., with the odds put at 30%. The daytime high should be 35.

The storm truly should begin after 11 p.m., forecasters said.

Winds could gust up to 30 mph; the odds of two to four inches of snow falling overnight are 90%.

And it will be bitterly cold, with a low of 17.

On Saturday, seven to 11 inches of snow may fall, according to the official forecast.

And it will be cold, with temperatures sliding to 20 by 4 p.m., and a wind chill of zero to 10, thanks to a north wind that could gust up to 47 mph. The precipitation odds are 100%.

The snow could continue falling Saturday night, finally winding down around 10 p.m.

The nighttime low will sink to 12, with a northwest wind gusting up to 39 mph.

"It looks like we’re going to bomb out," said Tiffany Fortier, an Upton-based weather service meteorologist.

The storm should meet the criteria for a bomb cyclone because the air pressure is expected to fall around 30 millibars in the 24-hour period starting as soon as midday Friday, said Fortier, To qualify as a bombogenesis, the air pressure must drop at least 24 millibars in a 24-hour period.

Bomb cyclones occur when a mass of cold air "collides" with a warmer mass of air, which may derive its heat from the ocean, the weather service says.

The storm also could qualify as a blizzard, which means it will have sustained winds or frequent gusts of at least 35 mph — and the snow will slice visibility to less than a quarter mile, the weather service said.

Sunday should offer a respite: sunshine and a high near 27.

