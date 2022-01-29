As the snowstorm buried Long Island on Saturday, streets and roads largely were quiet, but some hardy people tried to shovel to stay ahead of the accumulation. A gas station manager in Mount Sinai, despite seeing limited business, vowed to stay open all day. A snowplow driver in Riverhead was making his rounds, again and again. And the dogs still needed to be walked.

Tough task in Long Beach

About 4½ inches of snow were on the ground before 9 a.m. in Long Beach. Building porter Zack Boylan took a break in the garage entrance from shoveling the sidewalk along West Broadway.

"There really isn't much point in me shoveling now because it just blows back," the 23-year-old Freeport resident said. "Probably better for me to wait until the wind dies down."

— James Madore

Staying ahead of it in Rocky Point

Gusting winds and blowing snow created drifts more than a foot deep in Rocky Point on Saturday morning. Except for the occasional snowplow, roads were mostly deserted. Ocean-sized waves crashed into bulkheads on Long Island Sound.

Melissa Maly, 32 of Rocky Point, had nowhere to go but shoveled her driveway amid the blowing storm. "I'm just getting started so I don’t have to do 2 feet later," she said.

— David Schwartz

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Drifting in Mattituck

Joe Brynda, a snowplow driver in Mattituck on the North Fork, talked about the conditions during a break Saturday morning. The wind wasn't helping. "There's some drifting, you know, around the side roads in Jamesport, and Herricks Lane," he said.

Asked about the worst part of the storm, Brynda answered quickly. "The wind. I hate the wind."

—Cecilia Dowd

Dogged determination

In Long Beach at 11:30 a.m., the wind had picked up.

The streets were largely clear of motorists and only a couple of people were seen walking dogs or removing snow and ice from vehicles.

The plows were out in force, but the blowing snow and ice still made for slippery streets.

Jen Wallace, 32, was walking her husky, Rock, along Grand Avenue.

"I'm glad this is happening today and not on a Monday when I would have to drive to Garden City for work," said Wallace, a paralegal who lives in Long Beach. "It looks like they're going to need tomorrow to remove this mess," she said, referring to the plow drivers.

— James Madore

Open all day in Mount Sinai

At the Sunoco gas station on Route 25A in Mount Sinai just after noon Saturday, Susantha Rajapaksha, the station manager, said business was limited mostly to those who were driving plows or trucks.

Still, the station planned to stay open all day.

"If something happens, we may need to close, but right now we plan to stay open 24 hours," Rajapaksha said. "We came in early in the morning and I think we might be able to stay open."

Rajapaksha said the early-morning conditions were about the same as they were just after noon: blowing snow, and a lot of it.

— Jean-Paul Salamanca

Advice from Riverhead: 'Just stay home'

Scott Sulzer, who works for the Town of Riverhead, was plowing a sidewalk downtown on Saturday. He said he had been working since midnight.

"The wind, and the amount, is hard to keep up with," he said. "I go through my route and before you know it, I'm redoing it again and it doesn't even look like I did anything."

Sulzer said there was "nobody" out.

"There shouldn't be anybody out. And the ones that are getting out here, they're joy riding to see what's around, but they're getting stuck. ... just stay home," he said.

—Cecilia Dowd

An overnight at Town Hall

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said he spent the night at Hempstead Town Hall with his Wheaton terrier, Brady, surveying the town’s 1,200 miles of roads. He said he brought the dog along as company, and that enjoys the snow.

"The snow is fresh and the roads are in good shape, but it’s definitely slick," Clavin said Saturday morning.

— John Asbury

Early breakfast in Eastport

In the ghost town that is downtown Eastport — and most of the East End — during big snowstorms and other inclement weather, Citarelli’s Market is always first to open. Sometimes it’s the only place for plow truck drivers and locals to catch breakfast and a cup of coffee. "We have a tradition of being open," said owner Joe Lennon. "People expect you to be open."

He has owned the shop, which has been around since 1938, for the last five years. "We’ve got good people working here," he said.

Most live nearby. And everyone pitches in, shoveling the walkway, packing shelves.

As for the plow truck drivers who frequent the place, Lennon says keeping open for them no matter the weather, and at 5 a.m., is a "two-way street."

They have a place to catch an early breakfast, and Citarelli’s does a brisk business.

"They know it's open. They're out there, they're working hard and they're hungry. Where they going to go? They're going to go where it's open," Lennon said.

— Mark Harrington