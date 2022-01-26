More than a foot of snow is predicted in some parts of Long Island from a powerful two-day winter storm forecast to hit the region starting Friday night.

"There is potential for a low pressure storm system to bring heavy snowfall and high winds, particularly to eastern portions of the area Friday night into Saturday night," the weather service said in a Wednesday afternoon statement.

David Wally, a weather service meteorologist, said just after 5 p.m. Wednesday that New York City is forecast to get 6 to 8 inches, Nassau County about 8 inches, and as much as a foot or more on parts of Suffolk and the East End.

But he cautioned, "there’s a lot of uncertainty," and the forecast could change.

Forecasters had been watching the track of the storm closely, warning that it was unpredictable, and Wednesday afternoon upped their predicted snow totals.

Blustery conditions and frigid temperatures are also expected, the weather service said, with wind gusts up to 30 mph Friday night, and temperatures falling to a low of 18 degrees both Friday and Saturdays nights. The snow is expected to taper off from west to east late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

The farther the storm stays off shore, the less snow will fall, "while a track closer to shore will increase snow amounts and if the low gets close enough to the coast, a wintry mix will be possible for some eastern coastal sections," the weather service said.

Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng said Wednesday that the agency is "monitoring" the storm, and expects to begin preparations on Friday, including by pre-salting stations, and readying personnel and equipment to be deployed as needed once the severe weather arrives.

"We’ll be messaging with the public as the weather reports become more confident," Eng said. "The intent is to do what we’ve always done — provide safe, reliable service, and make sure our customers are informed at the right times."

With the frigid temperatures and the coming snow, animal welfare officials on Long Island are reminding pet owners to keep their four-legged friends inside during the cold weather.

Older dogs, those who are ill, young or have shorthair are especially at risk because they cannot endure prolonged exposure to winter weather, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

The agency reminds people it is illegal to tether, leash, secure, tie, pen or confine a dog outside when the temperature is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The Suffolk County SPCA has made several arrests this month of pet owners who have left their dogs outside in subfreezing temperatures.

In addition, more pets are lost in the winter because they are not able to find their way home through scent because of the snow and ice.

Wednesday's sunshine was tempered with the cold, a high of 27, with a northwest wind creating a wind chill of 10 to 15 and an overnight low of 11 degrees.

Thursday will be just slightly warmer, with a high of 31, and a wind chill of 10 to 20. That night, heat-trapping clouds will result in a milder low of 25.

Minor to moderate flooding along eastern Long Island and along both the North and South shores, especially during Saturday’s high tides, are additional threats.

Sunday will be sunny, with a daytime high of 28.

Monday and Tuesday should be sunny, with daytime highs in the mid 30s.

With Alfonso A. Castillo and Joan Gralla