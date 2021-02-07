Heaviest snow to begin late morning across Long Island

Long Island is bracing for its second major storm within a week, the forecast predicting 5 to 8 inches of snow for the region starting Sunday morning.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the late morning and early afternoon said Matt Wunsch, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

"It’s still basically looking like a 6 to 8 inch event for most of Long Island, and a 5 to 7 event for portions of western long island," he said.

Accumulation for all of the Island is expected to be 5 to 8 inches — closer to 8 inches out east, and closer to 5 or 6 inches in the western part of the Island, he said.

Why worse farther east? Because it’s closer to the low-pressure system, he said.

New York State said it would reschedule coronavirus vaccine appointments made for Sunday at Stony Brook University and Jones Beach, and Nassau County says it would reschedule Yes We Can Community Center and Nassau Community College appointments. There were similar cancellations during last week’s storm.

The temperature at a major measuring station for the weather service in Islip was 35 degrees as of 6:56 a.m. Sunday, and is expected to fall to around 32 by 2 p.m. Wind chill is between 25 and 30 degrees.

A winter storm warning began at 6 a.m. and will last through 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather service.

On Long Island, winds are expected to be a much calmer 9 to 14 mph when compared with the nor'easter that dumped more than 18 inches of snow in some places of the Island last Sunday through Tuesday.

PSEG officials said they have added extra crews in preparation. Officials said that with winds expected to be slower than the last storm, the chance of outages or blowing snow on power lines is reduced.