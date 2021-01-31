More than a foot of snow could fall on western Long Island between midnight tonight and early Tuesday with up to 50 mph wind gusts and coastal flooding possible, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Estimated snow totals decrease farther east on the Island, with the forecast calling for three to seven inches on the Twin Forks. A foot is possible for western Suffolk County, experts say.

"The amounts will drop off quickly when you get out to the eastern third of Suffolk County," said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the weather service. "The amounts will go up very quickly as you go from east to west."

A winter storm warning has been issued for Nassau and western Suffolk counties from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning and a winter storm watch is in effect for the eastern portion of the Island. The snow could fall as fast as one to three inches per hour on Monday, the weather service said.

Near "blizzard-like conditions" are possible Monday through Tuesday morning. Travel will be difficult late Sunday night through early Tuesday with downed tree limbs and power outages possible, the weather service said.

Minor to moderate flooding is also possible during high tides along the coast, with the greatest threat of major coastal impacts along the southern and eastern bays of Long Island. Flooding will likely start before the Monday night high tide and could remain well after, the weather service said.

The Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE, warned riders to expect service delays and detours, the transportation provider said.

"Routes servicing the North Shore have been historically detoured or suspended due to road closures," according to a NICE news release. "As always, passenger and employee safety will remain the top priority for NICE Bus."

Service updates are posted on nicebus.com, the GoMobile app alerts, and Transit App.