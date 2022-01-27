The National Weather Service has declared the weekend storm a nor'easter in which strong north winds combine with a potentially major snowfall to create near blizzard conditions, particularly on the East End.

The weather service cautioned in its Thursday morning bulletin that it is hard to predict how much of a punch the storm will pack, with the system about 36 hours out. The storm track remains uncertain and the direction it veers will mean big differences in snow totals and wind speeds.

The latest forecast is still calling for up to three inches to fall in most places overnight Friday before the heavier stuff comes down hard Saturday with north winds ranging from 40 mph to 55 mph gusts at times.

In all, Saturday could bring another six inches to more than a foot on the East End and at least six more inches on the rest of the island.

It's all a bit of a tossup for now. But before the storm, Thursday will see a high near 33 with increasing clouds and the wind chill of 15 and 25, the service said. The afternoon will have calm winds from the south of 5 to 7 mph. Clouds will increase overnight with a temperature around 30 and wind chills between 25 and 30.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking at a news conference at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, said the state was prepared for the snowfall and could handle the storm.

"If we get one-to-two inches per hour on Saturday, possibly three inches an hour, it's kind of a lot, but we can handle it, and we're getting ready," she told reporters. "I just want everyone to know that we are taking preparations right now as we speak."

Long Island towns began preparing as early as Wednesday night for the potential severe weather.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said residents should prepare to stay home Saturday with a wide range of snow forecast for the region, blizzard-like conditions with heavy winds and coastal flooding on the South Shore.

Clavin said snowplows will be working Friday night in advance of snow arriving to clear the town’s 1,200 miles of roads. He said residents should get groceries and fuel ahead of the storm expected to arrive late Friday and lasting through the day Saturday.

"The storm is making Long Island more of a target. We’re telling residents to get prepared now," Clavin said. "Don’t wait until Saturday morning because it will probably be too late. On Saturday morning, we don’t want you on the roads."

Mechanics in Brookhaven Town began evaluating equipment Wednesday night, Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro said. Residual salt remains on roadways from the last storm, and Losquadro expects crews to begin brining roads Friday once he knows whether rain is expected before the snowfall, as water would wash away the salt. Crews will plow roadways around the clock until any snow stops, he said.

"We’re ready," Losquadro said. "This is going to be a significant storm, but by far not the largest storm that we’ve dealt with."

The Brookhaven Fire Department posted on Facebook that its crews refreshed their ice water rescue skills with a class and hands-on training.

Huntington Town's salt barns are filled to the top with 170 snow plows at the ready, said Andre Sorrentino, the highways superintendent.

The town is concerned about flooding along the coast on Lloyd Harbor Road and Asharoken Avenue, a spokeswoman said. The highway department plans to leave trucks near the roads as a precaution in case they are impassable due to ice.

In Smithtown, crews are in "all out" preparation Thursday and Friday, said William Murphy Jr., a general manager with the highway department. Like Brookhaven, Smithtown is tracking the storm before workers salt the roadways. Murphy anticipates 125 pieces of equipment will hit the roads once snowfall begins.

Towns asked residents to avoid parking on the streets so crews can salt and plow effectively.

Nassau County opened three warming centers for 24 hours a day until further notice:

Mitchel Field Administration Building: 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale

Cantiague Park Administration Office: 480 W. John St., Hicksville

Wantagh Administration Building: 1 King Rd., Wantagh

The weather service will update the forecast about every three hours Thursday, with a significant update expected at 4 p.m. and then again at 6 p.m.