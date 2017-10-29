A “significant storm” with howling winds, torrential downpours and the possibility of power outages is brewing on Long Island Sunday morning — the fifth anniversary of superstorm Sandy.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from noon Sunday through late Sunday night, along with a high wind warning from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

For boaters, a small craft advisory was in effect for all of Sunday and a storm warning is also to go into effect for the ocean and Long Island Sound at 6 p.m.

Wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph are expected to bring down some tree branches and limbs, potentially falling onto power lines and causing outages.

“There’s definitely a significant storm on the way today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said. He said the “worst” of the storm is expected in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

“It’s really going to be an afternoon and evening where you want to try to spend some time indoors,” Hammer added.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, said the unsettled weather is due to a “tropical disturbance that goes east of Florida today.”

Engle said the tropical moisture will interact with a strong system in the mid-Atlantic coast that will be bring heavy rain and winds into the region on Sunday.

Hammer said ponding of roadways as well as flooding will make travel on the roadways difficult, and that at least 3 inches of rain is expected for many areas on Sunday, with up to 6 inches possible when the storm finally ends on Monday.

Although Hammer said the periods of rain that will start off the storm Sunday morning are not going to be terribly heavy, he said the conditions won’t be ideal for participants and spectators spending part of their day at Suffolk County’s marathon.

“It’s not going to be a fun day to be running,” Hammer said. He added, “As we head on toward late morning into this afternoon, that’s a better chance to see some widespread rain developing and a lot more of those downpours.”

The high for most areas of the Island was expected to be 67 degrees and the low 53.

Hammer said to expect a high of 68 in Babylon and Northport; 67 in Merrick, Sag Harbor, Coram and Westbury; and 66 in New Suffolk.

Engle said the normal high at Islip is 59 and the normal low is 42.

The rain is expected to end Monday morning with sunshine gradually developing, though it will continue to be windy and morning commuters should watch for downed tree branches on the roads.

Highs near 58 and a low of 57 are forecast for Monday.

The skies will be mostly sunny on Halloween Tuesday when the high will reach a slightly warmer 59 and the overnight low will be 43.

On Wednesday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 58 and a low of 48.

Mostly cloudy skies are ahead for Thursday when the high will be 64 and the low 53.

For the start of the weekend on Friday, the forecast calls for a partly sunny day with a high of 65 and a low of 44.