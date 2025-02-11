Back-to-back snowstorms to hit Long Island beginning Tuesday night

Long Islanders can expect up to 3 inches of snowfall Tuesday evening, as the National Weather Service forecasts light accumulation Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

The service said snowfall rates will be around ½ and inch per hour beginning between 7 and 10 p.m. and will end around sunrise on Wednesday.

But Long Islanders should keep out the salt and shovels Wednesday, as a second system is forecast to pass through Wednesday night into Thursday.

Tuesday's storm system will pass south of Long Island in the evening, brushing the region with 2 to 3 inches of snow, according to John Cristantello, a National Weather Service meteorologist with the weather service's Upton office.

The South Shore will probably see more snow than the North Shore, forecasters said, adding that more than 2½ inches are expected in Westhampton and Islip, but close to 2 inches for Montauk and mid-island areas such as Syosset.

While the Tuesday evening storm will be all snow, the precipitation that falls late Wednesday will begin as snow, but then change to sleet overnight and probably end as rain on Thursday, Cristantello said.

Before that changeover, an average of 1 inch of fresh snow will likely fall across Long Island.

Check back for updates on this developing story.