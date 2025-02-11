NewsWeather

Back-to-back snowstorms to hit Long Island beginning Tuesday night

A "double punch," though not a tremendous amount of snow, is coming to Long Island starting Tuesday evening. NewsdayTV meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen has the forecast. Credit: Newsday
By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Long Islanders can expect up to 3 inches of snowfall Tuesday evening, as the National Weather Service forecasts light accumulation Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

The service said snowfall rates will be around ½ and inch per hour beginning between 7 and 10 p.m. and will end around sunrise on Wednesday.

But Long Islanders should keep out the salt and shovels Wednesday, as a second system is forecast to pass through Wednesday night into Thursday.

Tuesday's storm system will pass south of Long Island in the evening, brushing the region with 2 to 3 inches of snow, according to John Cristantello, a National Weather Service meteorologist with the weather service's Upton office.

The South Shore will probably see more snow than the North Shore, forecasters said, adding that more than 2½ inches are expected in Westhampton and Islip, but close to 2 inches for Montauk and mid-island areas such as Syosset.

While the Tuesday evening storm will be all snow, the precipitation that falls late Wednesday will begin as snow, but then change to sleet overnight and probably end as rain on Thursday, Cristantello said.

Before that changeover, an average of 1 inch of fresh snow will likely fall across Long Island.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Back-to-back snowstorms eye LI ... Sunrise wind project nears completion ... Dinner and show Credit: Newsday

Cops: Day care worker intoxicated at job ... Back-to-back snowstorms eye LI ... DOJ drops charges against Adams ... LI Works: Doughnuts

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Back-to-back snowstorms eye LI ... Sunrise wind project nears completion ... Dinner and show Credit: Newsday

Cops: Day care worker intoxicated at job ... Back-to-back snowstorms eye LI ... DOJ drops charges against Adams ... LI Works: Doughnuts

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME