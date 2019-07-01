More than 22,000 customers remained without power Monday morning, a day after a series of fast-moving thunderstorms swept across western and central Suffolk County knocking down trees and power lines with fierce straight-line winds.

There were three separate fast-moving storms, Tim Morrin, observation program leader at the National Weather Service in Upton, said. One hit the Huntington area east into Commack, another Bay Shore east to Oakdale. A third, Morrin said, later hit the North and South forks. Characteristic of the storms were strong, straight-line winds ranging in speed between 40 and 62 mph, Morrin said. Since noon Sunday, PSEG spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said a total of more than 70,000 customers lost electricity.

Suffolk County police Homicide Squad detectives said a female paddleboarder is believed to have drowned in rough water during one of the storms Sunday afternoon off Timber Point. The identity of the woman has not been released.

In Connecticut, the storms injured six people and left a 54-year-old Fairfield man dead when a tree fell on his car, killing him and injuring his wife and adult daughter, officials said.

"Those storms came in hard and heavy," Flagler said. "It came out of nowhere."

"What you had is you had a very robust upper level disturbance rotating across New England and down to the southeast, with unusually cold air aloft," Morrin said. "What it does it is destabilizes the environment. It causes atmospheric instability. So your atmosphere was ripe to create thunderstorms."

The cold air mass was at high-altitude, generally above 30,000 feet, in the jet stream, Morrin said. That cold air, confronted by a warming, humid air mass below, creates vertical storms with strong straight-line winds and downbursts, Morrin said. He said that while the phenomena isn't common, it isn't rare, either. It also has nothing to do with global warming, he said.

"Call it spokes of energy," he said, "almost like a bicycle tire spinning in the atmosphere. One moved through in the early afternoon, one more came through in the middle-to-late afternoon and then one later further east that just impacted the Forks."

Morrin said the storms showed "very little evidence of any tornadic activity." He said in some areas the storms also produced hail.

The Sunday storms were very different in nature than the thunderstorms that drenched Long Island and New York City on Saturday, causing road flooding, Morrin said. "What we saw Sunday," he said, "was more than your garden variety storm."

Flagler said that PSEG had more than 1,300 separate incidents still to deal with at 8:30 a.m. Monday — incidents affecting 22,551 customers. "That should give you an idea of what we're dealing with," she said. She said crews worked 16-hour shifts throughout the night and said PSEG was bringing in additional personnel from off-island to deal with the outages Monday.

"We're still assessing the damage that's out there," she said. "We're working as quickly and as safely as possible and we won't stop until everyone has been restored."