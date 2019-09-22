TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Summer-like temps as fall approaches

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

The final day of summer will be warm and sunny on Long Island with the first week of fall bringing a slight cool-down, the National Weather Service in Upton said.

Like Saturday, Sunday will be warm and sunny with highs of about 80 degrees, forecasters said.

For the ocean beaches of Long Island, the weather service warned there is a moderate risk of rip currents on Sunday. The agency advised swimmers and surfers to take precaution and check with local beach patrols before entering the water

“Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night,” the weather service said. “Always have a flotation device with you in the water.”

Temperatures for the next two days will be above-normal but are expected to drop later in the week. Monday, the first day of fall, temperatures are expected to peak in the mid 70s. 

“The next two days will be pretty warm,” said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the weather service's Upton office. “By Tuesday, it will cool down for the rest of the week.”

Buccola said there's a chance of showers Monday afternoon and into the evening, but the rest of the week will be primarily dry.

Wednesday will see highs in the mid 70s with sunny skies. Thursday will see more clear skies but with temperatures approaching 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday will be mostly clear with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search