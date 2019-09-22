The final day of summer will be warm and sunny on Long Island with the first week of fall bringing a slight cool-down, the National Weather Service in Upton said.

Like Saturday, Sunday will be warm and sunny with highs of about 80 degrees, forecasters said.

For the ocean beaches of Long Island, the weather service warned there is a moderate risk of rip currents on Sunday. The agency advised swimmers and surfers to take precaution and check with local beach patrols before entering the water

“Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night,” the weather service said. “Always have a flotation device with you in the water.”

Temperatures for the next two days will be above-normal but are expected to drop later in the week. Monday, the first day of fall, temperatures are expected to peak in the mid 70s.

“The next two days will be pretty warm,” said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the weather service's Upton office. “By Tuesday, it will cool down for the rest of the week.”

Buccola said there's a chance of showers Monday afternoon and into the evening, but the rest of the week will be primarily dry.

Wednesday will see highs in the mid 70s with sunny skies. Thursday will see more clear skies but with temperatures approaching 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday will be mostly clear with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.