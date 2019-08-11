Sunday kicks off the week with a sunny start, but the weather is expected to take a turn for the worse late Monday night and bring showers, thunderstorms and wind Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday and Monday will both be sunny with highs near 80 and 82, respectively, but late Monday night will see a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., the weather service said.

Tuesday will get the brunt of the bad weather, NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola said. “It’s hard to pinpoint but most likely all afternoon,” she said.

Heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and severe thunderstorms with damaging winds in or near the area are possible Tuesday, the weather service said.

The showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday mainly after 2 p.m., with a high near 80. That could be accompanied by winds as high as 20 mph, Buccola said.

There’s still a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon on Wednesday, but the rain should stop later in the day.

Thursday through Saturday will be dry, the weather service said, beginning with Thursday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 81.

Friday will be mostly sunny, also with a high near 81, and Saturday will also be mostly sunny, with a high near 83.