Thanksgiving Day promises to be blustery and dangerously cold — we’re talking here about temperatures around the middle 20s, feeling barely above 0 with gusting winds.

Those wicked temperatures are 20 to 25 degrees below normal and could set records, the National Weather Service and forecasters said.

We don’t have to worry much about those watching parades and tending to turkeys indoors, feeling toasty warm. But the more adventurous — out watching friends chase footballs in turkey bowls or shivering in place along the route of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — will need to take care. With northwest winds gusting to 25 to 40 mph, it will feel more like 5 to 10 degrees by late afternoon.

“When you are exposed to cold temperatures for long periods of time, you will eventually use up your body’s stored energy, which leads to hypothermia,” said Dr. James L. Tomarken, commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

To address that, Carlie Buccola, an Upton-based weather service meteorologist, has one word: layers, repeated many times.

She’ll be at the parade Thursday, holed up inside a command bus to support New York City emergency managers with in-the-moment weather information. Still, she knows from beating the cold, recalling an Islanders game in Yankee Stadium with temperatures in the teens.

You’ve got to “layer up,” she said. With “layer upon layer upon layer,” she was so well prepared for that game that, she said, “I was actually comfortable.” That included a winter coat and hat and snow pants.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office also advised New Yorkers to prepare for the "extreme cold in the coming days" with loose, lightweight clothing.

“Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent and hooded,” with mittens, snug at the wrist, preferable to gloves, as “fingers maintain more warmth when they touch each other,” Cuomo's office said in a statement.

Given the early blast of arctic air and Long Islanders not feeling acclimated yet to the cold, weather service meteorologist Jay Engle said preparing for extreme cold would not be out of order for those planning to be outdoors for any length of time Thursday.

The weather service in a graphic provides guidance for cold-weather dressing, ranging from chilly to cold to extreme cold conditions.

That includes a warm hat; face mask; three or more top layers, one insulating you from the wind; two or more bottom layers; gloves; and waterproof boots.



You need so many layers, Buccola said, because “once you get a chill, it’s very hard to get warm again when outside.”

When the body cools down, it “can affect your brain, making it difficult to think clearly or move well, which makes it especially dangerous because a person experiencing hypothermia may not know that it is happening,” Tomarken said.

That means keeping an eye out for others. “If you notice someone shivering, confused, and with slurred speech, get the person to a warm room, offer a blanket and warm beverages, and get medical attention as soon as possible,” he said.