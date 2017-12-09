The Latest: 'Very abnormal' December snowfall in the South

ATLANTA - (AP) -- The Latest on winter weather impacting a wide swath of the Deep South (all times local):

___

11:20 a.m.

The winter storm that smothered much of the South with unusually heavy snowfall for December has passed, though forecasters say some of the melting slush could freeze again overnight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sid King said Saturday that Southern states saw "very, very abnormal" snowfall for December.

Preliminary reports to the weather service show 7 to 8 inches (18 centimeters) in portions of metro Atlanta. At least 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was reported in Paulding County in northwest Georgia.

In Alabama, at least 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) fell in Birmingham while 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was reported in Anniston. Snowfall of 7 inches (18 centimeters) was reported in Bay Springs, Mississippi, while 5 inches (13 centimeters) were reported in Jonesville, Louisiana.

___

10:45 a.m.

More than 382,000 homes and businesses across the South have no electricity after an unusually intense December snowstorm caused widespread outages in the region.

Utilities in Georgia reported more than 282,000 customers without power Saturday morning. Most of the outages were in an area stretching from metro Atlanta to the state's northwest corner.

Alabama Power reported at least 50,000 customers without electricity Saturday. Entergy said more than 36,000 were in the dark in Louisiana. Thousands more had no power in Mississippi, where Southern Pine Electric Co-operative said restoring electricity to 19,000 customers could take several days.

___

10 a.m.

Airports officials say airlines are still canceling flights in Atlanta due to the wintry forecast.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spokesman Reese McCranie says more than 400 flights have been canceled Saturday morning. He says nearly 1,200 were canceled Friday.

McCranie says he expects there will be more cancellations during the early part of the day. He says the runways are not being treated as of yet, because airport officials believe temperatures won't drop below freezing levels.

McCranie says the airport is looking to begin normal operations by Saturday afternoon. Forecasters said the snowfall would begin to taper off by midmorning.

___

5:50 a.m.

Firefighters in Atlanta say a man has been electrocuted by a downed power line.

The Atlanta Fire Department tells news outlets that the unidentified man was found dead Friday night in the middle of the roadway near the live wire.

Authorities believe the wire had been brought down by the ice and snow that accumulated Friday across much of the Deep South. Officials say residents should not approach downed wires and should instead call 911.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northern Georgia, including metro Atlanta, until Saturday morning.

___

3:30 a.m.

A winter storm has shrouded the Deep South in snow and threatened more overnight as it advances eastward.

With temperatures expected to sink below freezing across much of the region, forecasters warned that black ice could make roads treacherous. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northern Georgia, including metro Atlanta, until Saturday morning and forecast up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of additional snow.

The snowfall was enough to remind some residents of the 2014 storm that brought the city to a standstill and stranded motorists on roads overnight with just 2 inches of precipitation.

Businesses closed and commuters left work early as snow mixed with rain fell in downtown Atlanta, jamming traffic on slushy roads far ahead of the usual rush hour.