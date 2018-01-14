Winter’s bite is back.

Frigid weather that returned to Long Island on Saturday will make Sunday much colder with wind chills between zero and 10 degrees to start a week of below freezing temperatures and the possible return of accumulating snow for Wednesday.

“We’ve gotten another blast from the past,” said Jay Engle, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton. “The barbarians have returned from the north.”

Engle added that actually the cold came from the north and west so we’re feeling the impact of two cold fronts.

“The cold fronts went through early in the morning [on Saturday] and fell precipitously,” Engle said. He noted that on Saturday the temperature at 7:30 a.m. at Upton was 50 degrees and by 10:30 a.m. it was 35.

Engle said the normal high at Islip is 38 and the normal low 23.

Highs for much of the Island will be in the mid-20s on a sunny Sunday but winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph will put a serious chill in the air, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery. Overnight the frigid weather continues when temperatures drop into the teens.

For those taking a holiday from work on Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it will be the perfect opportunity to stay warm and cozy at home as the still-cold highs are forecast to reach just the upper 20s. Lows are expected in the mid-20s.

Lots of clouds roll in for Tuesday when there’s a chance of a mix of rain and snow by the afternoon with highs in the mid-30s. That mix might turn to all snow at night when lows will again be about 28 degrees.

On Wednesday meteorologists will be tracking a coastal storm with accumulating snow possible. Highs near 32 are predicted and lows near 17.

“It’s tough to time it,” Engle said of a possible storm. “You could get light snow Tuesday and Tuesday night and we’ll carry the chance of snow Wednesday through Wednesday night but it’s too early to tell if there’ll be any accumulation. It’s too early to get in a frenzy about it.”

Morning snow flurries on Thursday are set to give way to sunshine and more cold temperatures with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the low 20s overnight.

Friday brings warmer weather and mostly sunny skies when highs will be in the mid-30s under partly sunny skies. Lows will be near 30.