LI forecast: Hot and humid with 'slight chance' of thunderstorms

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Thunderstorms, chance of thunderstorms, thunderstorms likely.

That’s the weather forecast for the week ahead, starting Monday, when the National Weather Service said we face a "slight chance" of thunderstorms — a chance they put at about 20 percent.

Pre-dawn it was 68 degrees with 84 percent humidity, but the weather service said we’re headed to temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. Though the chance for thunderstorms remains relatively low Monday, the weather service said there’s a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and a 50 percent chance Wednesday. Forecasters said there’s a chance storms that could hit New York City Thursday and Friday could skirt Long Island, though it remains possible they might not.

Which means we could also face thunderstorms those days.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s, though the weather service notes we could see lower temperatures — and, likely, somewhat less humid air — later in the week.

For now expect a week that’s hazy, hot and humid with a good chance for thunder, lightning and a lot of rain.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

