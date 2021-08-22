The potential for storm surge and flooding remained Sunday for parts of Long Island's Twin Forks and the North and South shores with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Henri forecast through Monday.

The inundation and torrential rain means waters from the afternoon and evening high tides may be slow in receding, according to the National Weather Service.

"The weaker and further east track has decreased the magnitude of the storm surge threat, but [there is] still locally life threatening surge," a Sunday afternoon weather service briefing said.

"Hardest hit locations will be north facing shorelines of LI, the twin forks and ocean beachfront," said the weather service, which extended its flash flood watch through Monday evening for the entire region.

"We prepared for the worst and I think we got the best possible scenario," said East Hampton Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. "We did not have a category one direct hit and right now we don’t have any significant issues."

A backside wind helped fend off the surge during high tide, according to Van Scoyoc.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"A lot of it has to do with wind direction," he said. "If we get a high tide with a strong east wind, that could be a problem."

The township pushed sand into the ends of Dune Road to prevent the ocean from pouring into the shorefront neighborhoods.

"I think we dodged a bullet but we are continuing to monitor the situation," he said.

Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said there was flooding in Sayville, Maple Avenue in Bay Shore, and a few locations in Central Islip.

"We are in full pump mode," she said, referring to the large trucks used to help remove water on flooded streets.

"As much as we were out there preparing and making sure the storm drains were cleared," Carpenter said, "when the water comes at this volume there is just no place for it to go."

On the North Shore, Bayville Mayor Robert De Natale said flooding continued to be a problem Sunday afternoon on private roads without proper drainage but he didn't blame storm surge from the Long Island Sound.

"It is rain water," Natale said, "not sea water."

A state of emergency for the village declared Saturday will remain in place until 7 p.m. Monday.

State parks officials reported extensive flooding Sunday morning at Jones Beach State Park, with rising water from Field 2 to Field 6, and at the West Bathouse up to the sea wall, said George Gorman, regional director of Long Island state parks.

Water flooded under the Jones Beach boardwalk at high tide although it later receded and the boardwalk was undamaged.

All of Long Island's state parks were closed during the storm. The Fire Island inlet bridge was closed, but Robert Moses Causeway and Wantagh State Parkway were open.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during a Sunday morning briefing that even though the storm’s path has moved east, people should still be concerned about its potential impact.

"We are very cognizant of the fact that a little over a year ago, a tropical storm that did not directly hit us — Isaias — knocked out 650,000 homes and businesses of electrical power," he said during a Sunday morning briefing at a Department of Public Works facility in Commack.

Bellone said urban search and rescue teams from around the state, including the NYPD, FDNY, NYS Police and Erie County, are deployed on Long Island and ready to do rescues if needed.

"These are the teams that have the swift water boats that can go in and make rescues at homes or if individuals get trapped in vehicles," he said.

Ryan Murphy, public safety and emergency management for the Town of Southampton, was hopeful that any flooding would be manageable.

"We have gone through the morning high tide cycle and the afternoon high tide cycle and made it through those," he said.

Murphy said Ponquogue Bridge in Hampton Bays was closed as was a large portion of Dune Road in the vicinity. The bridge was open for commercial fisherman who had to check on their fleet. He said he expected the bridge to reopen to the general public in a few hours.

"Up in the Peconic Bay and Flanders Bay, we are very happy with what we are seeing right now," he said. "This is not much more than we would typically see in a nor’easter."

In the flood-prone section of Lindenhurst south of Montauk Highway, water started to pond in several intersections before 9 a.m.

Some buildings, including the Moose Lodge on South Broadway, lined their doors with sandbags.

Venetian Shores Park, a beach on the Great South Bay, was closed to cars in anticipation of the storm.

People who wanted to check on their boats or get a closer look at the bay headed to the Lindenhurst Village Marina at the end of Wellwood Avenue.

Paul Krumholz of Lindenhurst and his 7-year-old son Gavin ventured out of their car in the rain to take some photos while his wife, Trish, and 5-year-old son Nolan stayed inside.

"We just came here to see what the weather conditions were and to get a look at the water and see what’s going on," said Paul Krumholz.

"I didn’t expect the water would be this high," Gavin said, keeping a safe distance from the edge of the dock.

Paul Krumholz said the family spent Saturday preparing for the storm and made sure they had supplies such as batteries. But there was one item they couldn’t find.

"We ran all over yesterday looking for generators," said Gavin. "We couldn’t find one."

Southold Supervisor Scott Russell said the town "made out just fine."

Only five houses lost power, according to Russell, and while some tree branches came down, most had been cleared.

"There's no significant flooding," the supervisor said, adding he wasn't concerned about the evening high tide.

"We are used to moon tides," he said. "There is some wind but not enough to push it higher than what we expect in any storm."

In Mastic Beach, some streets were under several inches of water, but as of Sunday midday, the flooding appeared to be less than predicted.

Pat Jacobsen, 78, who has lived near Narrow Bay for 50 years, said the storm passed by with a whimper after some officials warned of flooding like during Superstorm Sandy.

"This is nothing. We have flooded roads here when there are no storms," Jacobsen said standing outside her home. "This is an everyday storm."

She said she had just returned from vacation and hoped the full moon and high tide would keep the floodwaters from breaching homes.

"I was afraid it was a repeat of Sandy. During Sandy, we had four feet of water and police were coming in rowboats checking on everybody," she said.

She said she was relieved that Henri passed by Eastern Long Island and the South Shore.

"I think everybody needed to be put on alert. If it was worse, it could’ve been a disaster," Jacobsen said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.