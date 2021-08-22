TODAY'S PAPER
See photos of Tropical Storm Henri from around LI

By Newsday Staff
Tropical Storm Henri is expected to bring heavy rain, winds and storm surges to Long Island on Sunday. Here are some photos from the day.

Philip and Elizabeth Seibel from Washington, DC visit
Credit: Randee Daddona

Philip and Elizabeth Seibel, of Washington, D.C., visit Southold Town Beach in Southold as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Emily and James Yates, left, from San Francisco
Credit: Randee Daddona

Emily and James Yates, left, of San Francisco, and Philip and Elizabeth Seibel, of Washington, D.C., visit Southold Town Beach in Southold as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

The Long Island Sound in Southold as Tropical
Credit: Randee Daddona

The scene from the Long Island Sound in Southold as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gets updates on
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gets updates on Tropical Storm Henri on Sunday in Bethpage.

No flying debris as yet but the managers
Credit: Newsday/Mark Harrington

This 7-Eleven in downtown Montauk stayed open as Tropical Storm Henri hit the hamlet with steady rain and wind on Sunday.

A boarded up storefront on Main Street in
Credit: Randee Daddona

A storefront on Main Street in Greenport is boarded up as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Tropical storm "Henri" follow: No fishing today tan
Credit: John Roca

No fishing on the Fish On charter boat in East Moriches as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Debbie Campbell, of East Patchogue, walks down Montauk
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Debbie Campbell, of East Patchogue, walks down Montauk Highway in Bellport as Tropical Storm Henri passes on Sunday.

One vehicle on the North Ferry in Greenport
Credit: Randee Daddona

One vehicle on the North Ferry in Greenport as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Tropical storm "Henri" follow: Atlantic gas station on
Credit: John Roca

Atlantic gas station on Montauk Highway sold out of gas in East Moriches as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Sandbags were placed in frobt of Chase Bank
Credit: James Carbone

Sandbags were placed in front of Chase Bank in Southampton on Sunday as Tropical Storm Henri nears.

No ferry service from Orient Point as Tropical
Credit: Randee Daddona

No ferry service from Orient Point as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

The North Ferry in Greenport as Tropical Storm
Credit: Randee Daddona

The North Ferry in Greenport, seen here, as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

A man walks through the surf at Coopers
Credit: James Carbone

A man at Coopers Beach in Southampon on Sunday as Tropical Storm Henri intensifies.

