See photos of Tropical Storm Henri from around LI

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to bring heavy rain, winds and storm surges to Long Island on Sunday. Here are some photos from the day.

Philip and Elizabeth Seibel, of Washington, D.C., visit Southold Town Beach in Southold as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Emily and James Yates, left, of San Francisco, and Philip and Elizabeth Seibel, of Washington, D.C., visit Southold Town Beach in Southold as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

The scene from the Long Island Sound in Southold as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gets updates on Tropical Storm Henri on Sunday in Bethpage.

This 7-Eleven in downtown Montauk stayed open as Tropical Storm Henri hit the hamlet with steady rain and wind on Sunday.

A storefront on Main Street in Greenport is boarded up as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

No fishing on the Fish On charter boat in East Moriches as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Debbie Campbell, of East Patchogue, walks down Montauk Highway in Bellport as Tropical Storm Henri passes on Sunday.

One vehicle on the North Ferry in Greenport as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Atlantic gas station on Montauk Highway sold out of gas in East Moriches as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

Sandbags were placed in front of Chase Bank in Southampton on Sunday as Tropical Storm Henri nears.

No ferry service from Orient Point as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

The North Ferry in Greenport, seen here, as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

The North Ferry in Greenport as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.

A storefront is boarded up on Main Street in Greenport as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday.