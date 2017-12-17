The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory along the North Shore that will extend from Sunday night into Monday ahead of a wintry mix, meteorologists said.

The advisory, which runs from 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, warns Long Islanders of a light, freezing rain with temperatures in the low 30s, according to Carlie Buccola, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

Monday’s high is forecast to be 45 degrees in Islip, Buccola said.

The low overnight Monday is expected to dip to 38 degrees.

“There’ll be a warmer air mass that continues to be within the region going into Tuesday,” National Weather Service meteorologist John Murray said.

Tuesday will probably be the best day of the week to get out on Long Island, with mild temperatures for this time of year; the forecast includes highs in the low 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. At night, the low will be around 37.

More seasonable weather returns Wednesday, along with mostly cloudy skies and cooler highs in the low 40s and a low of 26.

Look for it to be mostly sunny and cold Thursday, when highs will drop to the mid-30s and the low will be 30.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There’s a slight chance of rain Thursday into Friday,” Murray said.

Friday will have increasing clouds, but it will be a similar day to Tuesday’s temperatures, with highs in the low 50s. A low of 49 is expected.