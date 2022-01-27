A possible bomb cyclone could strike the tristate area early Saturday, which means the snowstorm that starts Friday could rapidly strengthen, the National Weather Service said.

These powerful types of storms occur when a mass of cold air "collides" with a warmer mass of air, which may derive its heat from the ocean, the weather service says.

Right now, there is the potential for a bomb cyclone because a high pressure system with frigid air is forming over eastern Canada — just as its opposite, a low pressure system develops over the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, said Tiffany Fortier, an Upton-based weather service meteorologist.

That "surface high over the northern New England and Canadian area helps fuel the formation of the coastal lows," she said.

So what really matters, Fortier said, is how these two systems interact. That also will help "steer" the storm, she said.

At least one model run brings the storm closer to the coast, which means New York City could get more snow than Long Island, she said.

"But if it shoots east, our snowfall totals probabilities are lower."

However, "our models still are fighting over that." she said.

To qualify as a bomb cyclone, sometimes called bombogenesis, the air pressure in the center of a low pressure system must plunge at least 24 millibars within 24 hours.

At sea level, the average air pressure is 1013.25 millibars.

Some of these bomb cyclones can cause the air pressure to sink much farther than the minimum, sliding 50 or 60 millibars, for example.

Currently, the weather service’s computer models are producing clashing predictions.

"There’s a lot of uncertainty; it’s still iffy," she said. "So we don’t want to just throw the word out there so easily," Fortier said.

However, the weather service’s storm prediction center did say a potential bomb cyclone was developing, produced by a trough or low.

"A strong shortwave trough is forecast to centered over the mid-Atlantic States and Carolinas early Saturday before then continuing northeastward while maturing into a closed mid-latitude cyclone."

The snowstorm on its way is expected to be a "Miller A" event, the weather service said.

That kind of storm, Fortier said, typically forms off the southeast coast then "intensifies and moves up along the coastline."

In contrast, a "Miller B" storm first hits the Ohio Valley, weakens as it travels through the Appalachians, and then redevelops on the East Coast.