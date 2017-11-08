It’ll be a day to grab a jacket or coat for Long Islanders headed out on a breezy and chilly Wednesday, when the high will reach an unseasonably low 50 degrees ahead of a stronger cold front that’s expected to descend Friday.

“We had that rain yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon and evening associated with a cold front across the Island, but we’re now on the other side of the front with a cooler air mass,” said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

Morrin said the normal high at Islip is 56 and the normal low 39.

Wednesday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures dipping to between 30 and 37 degrees during a clear and cold overnight.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said Wednesday morning was expected to be cloudy with breaks of sunshine later in the day.

Hoffman added a coastal flood advisory would be in effect for southern Nassau County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and noted, “Tides are running 1 to 2 feet above normal.”

Along the southwestern bays of Suffolk County, a coastal flood statement is in effect during the times of high tide late Wednesday morning into early afternoon, the weather service said.

Mostly sunny skies are ahead for Thursday, when the high will reach a slightly warmer 54 and the overnight low will be 35.

“We’ll be right near or closer to average Thursday and there may be patchy frost that will burn off with the sunshine,” Morrin said.

Keep those jackets and coats handy for Friday, when mostly sunny skies start off the weekend. The high will be 40 and the low 24.

“There’s a stronger cold front coming out of Canada that’ll be dropping south,” Morrin said. “It’ll be the coldest air mass for this young season and it’ll last right through Saturday — Veterans Day.”