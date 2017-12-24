Sunday on Long Island will be a seasonable Christmas Eve with a mix of sun and clouds, but a possible nor’easter could make for a messy New Year’s weekend, meteorologists said.

“It’s a pretty decent day — it’s starting off with a few clouds but temperatures will be well above the freezing mark,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said. “During the course of the day clouds come and go but by afternoon there will be some sunshine.”

Avery forecast highs of 42 in Cutchogue, 41 in Ronkonkoma and Merrick, and 40 in Plainview, Manorville and East Hampton.

Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, said the normal high for the day at Islip is 41 and the normal low 26.

Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph, with clouds increasing and showers developing Sunday night after possible sunshine in the afternoon.

Avery said that some of the rain Sunday night may initially mix with snow or start as snow before changing to all rain by Christmas morning. Lows overnight Sunday will be in the mid-30s.

Things should dry out by Christmas morning on Monday when sun is expected, although it will be windy and cold in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s, and feel like the teens by sunset.

“One of the major issues on Christmas Day are winds cranking up to anywhere between 25 to 35 miles an hour out of the west during the course of the afternoon, so it’s going to feel very chilly,” Avery said.

The overnight low will be around 24 degrees.

“Frigid” weather is ahead for Tuesday, Avery said. It will be mostly sunny and cold with highs near 30 and lows near 20.

Look for another mix of sun and clouds to arrive on Wednesday, which will also bring colder temperatures with highs reaching only into the mid-20s with lows at night around 15.

It will remain frigid for Thursday when highs will be near 20, with extreme cold due overnight when lows drop to near 10 degrees.

Avery says he will begin tracking a snowstorm when the last weekend of 2017 starts on Friday. He said clouds will increase throughout the day but the timing and exact track of the storm wasn’t certain.

Highs Friday are forecast to be in the low 20s with snow developing overnight when lows will be in the 20s.

Avery said there’s the potential for a nor’easter to develop on Saturday and snow is possible with windy conditions. Highs in the upper 20s are predicted for Saturday, with any snow ending and lows dipping again to the teens.

“The guidance and information we’re seeing for the last couple of days has been very disjointed,” Morrin said in his interview early on Sunday morning. “There’s not a lot of consistency — there’s less than a 50-50 chance — but we’re putting it in the forecast because we’re seeing signals of a disturbance way up in British Columbia.”

Morrin said as we get closer to the end of the week the weather picture will be much clearer.

“The packet of energy is so far away, when you get about three or four days away [from a possible snowstorm] you get a clearer picture,” he said.