Long Island probably won’t have a white Christmas this year, forecasters said.

But those out doing last-minute shopping this weekend will likely find lots of rain as temperatures will remain above freezing. In fact, the National Weather Service said, Long Island’s next snowfall might not occur until the end of next week.

It will be rainy most of Saturday with a 90 percent chance of showers. In the morning, winds will blow from the east at 7 to 12 miles per hour then up to 16 to 21 miles per hour from the south in the afternoon. Meteorologists predict between one-tenth to a quarter-inch of rain. The high will be 54 degrees.

“This morning it’s all rain and it will remain that way for most of the area,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Di Spigna.

For Saturday night, temperatures will drop to around 36 degrees and the chance of rain will fall to 60 percent. Winds will come from the southwest at 11 to 18 miles per hour.

On Sunday, Christmas Eve, the daytime high will be 44 degrees. However, winds on Sunday will come from the north at around 11 miles per hour, making it feel more like 30 to 35 degrees. There’s a high chance of showers Sunday afternoon, “but most of the rain will be later in the evening,” Di Spigna said.

For Sunday night, temperatures will drop to around 38 degrees. Winds will blow from the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Di Spigna said Sunday night’s rain will likely continue into Christmas morning.

The greatest chance of rain on Monday occurs before 11 a.m., the weather service said. Then, on Monday afternoon, winds will blow from the west at 20 to 28 miles per hour, the rain will likely stop, and temperatures will reach about 41 degrees.

“The normal temperatures for this time of year are in the low 40s, so this isn’t really unusual weather,” Di Spigna said.