Overnight rain gave way to clear skies early Tuesday over Long Island, but clouds and rain will move in later in the day, forecasters said.

The cloud cover will rapidly increase later in the morning and rain will move in, mainly after 4 p.m., as temperatures reach into the low 50s, the weather service said.

“It’s a little colder this morning,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, with morning temperatures in the 40s Tuesdays compared to the 60s Monday.

There could be localized minor flooding along the North Shore and South Shore of Nassau County during afternoon high tides Tuesday, and a small craft advisory is in effect for South Shore ocean waters until 6 p.m. Wednesday, the weather service said.

Wednesday should be partly sunny with a high in the low 50s, and Thursday should be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 50s, the weather service said.

The temperatures are expected to take a dip Friday, with a high daytime temperature in the high 30s and the nighttime low in the low 20s, the weather service said.

The “big story this week will be the cold weather Friday into Saturday,” Hoffman said. “Make sure your heat works . . . Looks like a killing frost on the way.”

Saturday, Veterans Day, should be sunny, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, the weather service said.

