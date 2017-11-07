Long Islanders are starting to see some light rain for the Tuesday evening commute — but don’t rule out the potential for a hint of sleet, too, forecasters say.

Temperatures were around the mid- to upper 40s, but air aloft was cooler, so some sleet could mix in, said Carly Buccola, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

Neighboring areas, where temperatures were expected to drop lower than the Island’s, were already seeing some sleet as of around 4:30 p.m., with the weather service tweeting a heads up for those in Rockland County and areas of New Jersey.

Still, the precipitation was expected to wrap up by around midnight or shortly after, Buccola said.

Then, taking a turn to the cooler side, Wednesday and Thursday both bring dry skies, highs in the low to mid-50s and overnight lows in the mid-30s, the weather service said.

That’s a lead up to what News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman calls the week’s “big story,” which is a blast of the coldest air Long Island has seen since March, which is expected overnight Friday into Saturday.

Friday was expected to warm up only to around 40 degrees, as of the late Tuesday afternoon forecast, with the overnight low into early Saturday looking at the low 20s, the weather service said.

Saturday, bringing sunny skies, is looking to warm up to the low 40s, heading down to around 30 degrees overnight.

Sunday and Monday, then, make a rebound back to highs in the low to mid-50s.

With William Murphy