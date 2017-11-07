This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 44° Good Evening
Overcast 44° Good Evening
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rain, possible sleet for p.m. commute

Cloudy skies and afternoon rain are both expected

Cloudy skies and afternoon rain are both expected on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, with temps in the low 50s, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Patricia Kitchen  patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Long Islanders are starting to see some light rain for the Tuesday evening commute — but don’t rule out the potential for a hint of sleet, too, forecasters say.

Temperatures were around the mid- to upper 40s, but air aloft was cooler, so some sleet could mix in, said Carly Buccola, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

Neighboring areas, where temperatures were expected to drop lower than the Island’s, were already seeing some sleet as of around 4:30 p.m., with the weather service tweeting a heads up for those in Rockland County and areas of New Jersey.

Still, the precipitation was expected to wrap up by around midnight or shortly after, Buccola said.

Then, taking a turn to the cooler side, Wednesday and Thursday both bring dry skies, highs in the low to mid-50s and overnight lows in the mid-30s, the weather service said.

That’s a lead up to what News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman calls the week’s “big story,” which is a blast of the coldest air Long Island has seen since March, which is expected overnight Friday into Saturday.

Friday was expected to warm up only to around 40 degrees, as of the late Tuesday afternoon forecast, with the overnight low into early Saturday looking at the low 20s, the weather service said.

Saturday, bringing sunny skies, is looking to warm up to the low 40s, heading down to around 30 degrees overnight.

Sunday and Monday, then, make a rebound back to highs in the low to mid-50s.

With William Murphy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Breaking down arrests: How outcomes differ by race Breaking down arrests: How outcomes differ by race
Norman Seabrook, the former president of the New Closing arguments in NYC bribery trial
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia spoke about the Commissioner: LI lags in state-funded pre-K
Nancy Mozzachio, former chief operating officer at Port Former COO at Cedar Realty Trust sues CEO
Lilian Oliva, mother of Kerin Pineda whose body Sources: Identified remains of 2 males are MS-13 victims
Chrissy Carpluk and Kirk Ingebretsen of Bay Shore Man tracks down owner of lost phone
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE