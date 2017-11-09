There could be scattered sprinkles early Thursday on Long Island and it will be increasingly cloudy as the day goes on, forecasters said.

“We are starting out clear with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across Long Island,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said early Thursday.

The high temperature Thursday will be in the lower 50s, but temperatures will drop to near freezing Friday afternoon and there is a freeze watch in effect for most of Long Island from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for temperatures that drop into the high teens or low 20s, National Weather Service meteorologist Nelson Vaz said.

There is a small craft advisory for ocean waters until 1 p.m. Friday, and there is a gale warning in effect for winds gusting up to 35 knots from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

Saturday, Veterans Day, will be sunny with a high near 40, and Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 50, the weather service said.