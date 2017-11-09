This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 36° Good Morning
Few Clouds 36° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rain possible; highs in 50s ahead of cold

The high temperature Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, will

The high temperature Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, will be in the lower 50s, but temperatures will drop to near freezing Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

There could be scattered sprinkles early Thursday on Long Island and it will be increasingly cloudy as the day goes on, forecasters said.

“We are starting out clear with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across Long Island,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said early Thursday.

The high temperature Thursday will be in the lower 50s, but temperatures will drop to near freezing Friday afternoon and there is a freeze watch in effect for most of Long Island from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for temperatures that drop into the high teens or low 20s, National Weather Service meteorologist Nelson Vaz said.

There is a small craft advisory for ocean waters until 1 p.m. Friday, and there is a gale warning in effect for winds gusting up to 35 knots from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

Saturday, Veterans Day, will be sunny with a high near 40, and Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 50, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Voting map 2017 See how LI voted in the election
A new study finds that New Yorkers pay New Yorkers pay 3rd highest cellphone taxes
Vehicles line up in the parking lot of Megachurch branch on LI draws residents’ parking concerns
From left, Dr. Jacob Bair, Dr. David Levy, Restaurant turns into ER for Long Island doctors out to lunch
A bus from Guardian Bus Co. picks up Bus strike impacting 20,000 students enters fourth day
Glenn Williams Jr., 31, of Freeport, was arrested Man arrested in apartment burglary, cops say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE