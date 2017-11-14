It will be most cloudy Tuesday on Long Island but with a slight chance of showers at times, forecasters said.

Temperatures will reach a high in the mid 40s, but north winds of about 10 mph will make it feel more like the 30s early in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

“Depending on where you are, it’s a little bit colder today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

He said morning temperatures were in the low 40s in eastern Suffolk and in the upper 30s in Nassau County.

“Maybe some snowflakes north or west, and there will be a very small chance of a passing shower,” Hoffman said.

Wednesday should have sunny skies and a high near 50, but winds in the single digits will make it seem like the 30s early in the day, the weather service said.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers before noon, the weather service said. Winds will be variable at 6 to 14 mph, but there is a potential for gale force winds late in day over ocean waters, the weather service said.

Friday should be sunny with temperatures close to 50 degrees, but rain will move in Saturday, the weather service said. Gale force winds could kick up again over ocean waters Saturday afternoon through Sunday, the weather service said.

Sunday should be sunny with a high in the mid 40s, the weather service said.