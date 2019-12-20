Winter doesn't officially begin until Saturday, but we'll continue our wintertime preview around here on Friday.

Morning temperatures hovering in the mid-20s will reach only a high of 31 Friday, the National Weather Service predicts. With a northwest wind predicted at 9 to 14 mph, wind chill values will be frigid, between zero and 10 degrees. The bright side: Skies will be sunny throughout the day.

Clear skies will continue Friday night as the low dips to about 16 degrees. A north wind at 6 to 9 mps will make it feel between 10 and 15 degrees.

Saturday marks the winter solstice — the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year — and it will bring slightly milder temperatures. Skies will be partly sunny with a high of about 35, and overnight lows dropping to about 28.

We're in for a warmup on Sunday: Lots of sunshine and a forecast high of 44. The low Sunday night is predicted to stay above freezing, at 34 degrees.

Monday will feel downright springlike, with sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees.