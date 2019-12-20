TODAY'S PAPER
21° Good Morning
SEARCH
21° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cold, clear Friday with a slight thaw ahead

By Newsday Staff
Print

Winter doesn't officially begin until Saturday, but we'll continue our wintertime preview around here on Friday.

Morning temperatures hovering in the mid-20s will reach only a high of 31 Friday, the National Weather Service predicts.  With a northwest wind predicted at 9 to 14 mph, wind chill values will be frigid, between zero and 10 degrees. The bright side: Skies will be sunny throughout the day.

Clear skies will continue Friday night as the low dips to about 16 degrees. A north wind at 6 to 9 mps will make it feel between 10 and 15 degrees. 

Saturday marks the winter solstice — the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year — and it will bring slightly milder temperatures. Skies will be partly sunny with a high of about 35, and overnight lows dropping to about 28.

We're in for a warmup on Sunday: Lots of sunshine and a forecast high of 44. The low Sunday night is predicted to stay above freezing, at 34 degrees.

Monday will feel downright springlike, with sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees.  

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search