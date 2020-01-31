Clouds should rule Long Island skies on Friday and they likely signal rain during the evening, which might last dampen Saturday morning too, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

The odds of precipitation potentially marring Friday night celebrations are assessed at 50-50 after 9 p.m.

After that, sunny and cloudy skies alternate until the middle of next week — which also will see some notably warmer temperatures, topping 50 degrees.

Even Friday will have a high of 42 — nearly a dozen degrees above the mean for January in Islip, according to the NWS, which began collecting that data in 1963.

Friday's precipitation might be most intense on the East End, the NWS said.

"A low-pressure system will then pass well off to our southeast tonight into Saturday," the NWS said. "This will bring the likelihood of rain over eastern Long Island with at least a chance of precipitation elsewhere."

The coast is more likely to see rain; inland areas might see snow.

Saturday should be mostly cloudy, with another above-normal temperature of 43, the NWS said. The odds of precipitation are about 20%.

Sun should dominate Sunday's skies, with a similar high temperature.

However, Monday's sun should help thermometers climb to a warm 53.

Tuesday, when there is a 30% chance of rain, will be just a touch cooler: 49.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain — and the temperatures will remain about 25 degrees above normal, the NWS predicted.