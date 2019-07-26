The current sunny and dry stretch should continue into the weekend, the Islip-based National Weather Service said on Friday, though there is the chance of a “stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm” on Saturday.

“Highs today will rise into the mid- to upper 80s across much of the area, near to a few degrees above normal for the end of July,” the weather service said.

Saturday should be a touch cooler: about 81.

The high for a sunny Sunday will be about 86 degrees. A mostly sunny Monday should bring the thermometer up to 89, the weather service said.

Tuesday looks highly similar, with a high of 87, but on Wednesday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.