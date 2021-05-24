Forecast: Overcast skies and much cooler today on LI

A weekend of wonderful weather behind us, say hello to overcast skies Monday -- and significantly lower temperatures.

The National Weather Service said we're in for temperatures in the low 60s Monday, with winds of about 10 mph. Cooler temperatures last through Tuesday, before they soar back into the upper 80s on Wednesday -- when a high of 87 degrees is expected.

There's a good chance of thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into Thursday, though the weather service is calling for mostly sunny skies and a high of 82 Thursday.

The temperature is expected to drop dramatically Thursday night, back into the 50s, with a high of 71 degrees expected Friday. There's also a possibility of showers.

As of Monday morning there's a small craft advisory in effect until 6 p.m. for ocean waters from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Fire Island Inlet. A small craft advisory for ocean waters from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk is due to expire at 6 a.m., the weather service said.