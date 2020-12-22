Forecast: Sunny with highs in the 40s

Any patchy fog seen overnight on Tuesday should slowly clear, and Wednesday should be sunny – and just possibly a strong storm set to bring heavy rain and high winds on Thursday’s unusually warm Christmas Eve might depart Long Island by midday on Friday’s Christmas Day, experts said.

As much as two inches of rain could fall during the powerful Christmas Eve storm that may bring damaging winds and cause flooding, especially in interior sections, which the lingering snow may worsen as it melts, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

The hazardous weather outlook that begins Friday morning includes damaging winds that could be as swift as 85 knots or nearly 100 mph, depending on which computer model proves more accurate.

Gale force winds over the ocean could cause seas to build as high as 16 feet.

Before those possible hazards, look for balmy temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with thermometers hitting the mid 40s. Thursday could be exceptionally warm – as high as 58 – and the odds of rain that night are 60%.

"The strongest winds are most likely to occur along coastal areas, such as Long Island, New York City, and coastal Connecticut where the potential exists for wind gusts 50 to 60 mph," the NWS said.

However, "There remains a fair amount of uncertainty in both the location of heaviest rain and the magnitude of the winds," it said.

"Despite the timing differences among the models, moderate to heavy rainfall will occur Thursday night, with a growing consensus that it occurs just before midnight west of the Hudson River and after midnight from the Hudson River corridor on east," the NWS said.