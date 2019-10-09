Rain and strong breezes dominate the forecast through much of Saturday, and shore communities could go through rounds of minor flooding, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

Forecasters cite a slow-moving and intensifying low pressure system that will develop Wednesday and stall southeast of the region through Friday.

Wednesday's rain mostly is focused during school hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, it might only amount to as much as a quarter of an inch, the experts said. The daytime high is 59; the nighttime low is just 4 degrees cooler, but gusts could reach 33 mph and even higher along the coast.

Less than a foot of coastal flooding is predicted for Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, a coastal flood advisory runs from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. for low-lying ocean areas, which will be followed by a coastal flood advisory that evening, the NWS said.

"Additional coastal flooding is possible during subsequent high tide cycles," it said.

Eastern Long Island could get hit with higher wind gusts — 50 mph, the NWS said, from Wednesday night to Thursday night. "This may down several tree limbs, trees and power lines, with scattered power outages and structural damage possible."

And widespread coastal flooding of as much as 2 feet is expected on Thursday morning, the NWS said.

Still, Thursday's morning commuters might be spared: the rain mainly will arrive after 9 a.m., the NWS said, amounting to as much as half an inch. The high once again will be 59.

Rain again is likely Thursday night; gusts could hit 43 mph. The low is 52.