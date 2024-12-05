Weather forecast: High winds across Long Island through Thursday night

A wind advisory for Long Island went into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, and forecasters expect gusts to exceed 50 mph, with steady winds out of the west between 25-35 mph. The advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving more difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of around 28 Thursday night, with wind chills between 15 and 20, forecasters said.

Friday morning is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 34, but still windy, with gusts up to 21 mph. The low temperature Friday night is expected to be around 25 with gusts of wind as high as 20 mph, forecasters said.