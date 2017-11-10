Friday starts out mostly cloudy, then gradually turns sunny and colder as the day goes on, forecasters said.

“Get ready for some cold weather,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The temperature at 5 a.m. was 47 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, but it was expected to drop to near freezing by 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

By 5 p.m., the combination of colder air and winds of 21 to 25 mph and higher gusts will make it feel more like it’s 20 to 30 degrees, the weather service said.

There is freeze warning in effect for all of Long Island from 6 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday, and wind chills will make it feel like it’s in the teens, the weather service said.

“Winds will gust up to 45 mph immediately following the passage of an arctic front this morning,” the weather service said in a statement.

“This could result in the downing of some tree limbs or compromised trees, along with isolated power outages,” the statement said.

There is a gale warning for South Shore waters until 6 p.m. Friday for winds gusting up to 40 knots and seas up to 6 feet, the weather service said.

Saturday, Veterans Day, will be sunny with a high near 40, but winds in the single digits will it feel like it’s in the teens, the weather service said.

Sunday will be partly sunny with calm winds and a high temperature around 50 degrees, the weather service said.

The forecast for the upcoming workweek calls for sunshine and clouds with high daytime temperatures in the low 50s. There is no rain in the short-term forecast.