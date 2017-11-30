TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Thursday brings sun, seasonable temperatures

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Long Islanders were greeted with subfreezing weather early Thursday, but the temperature should reach a seasonable high of about 50 degrees later in the day and skies should be sunny, forecasters said.

The 5 a.m. temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service said.

“It’s a little bit chilly. Some of you are waking up to a little bit of a frost this morning,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Showers could move in Thursday night, but rain amounts will be light, around one-tenth of an inch, the weather service said.

Friday will be cloudy until midmorning, when skies will gradually clear, and it will remain partly to mostly sunny through the weekend, the weather service said.

Daytime high temperatures through the weekend will be about 50 degrees, and nighttime lows will be near the freezing mark or just above it, the weather service said.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

