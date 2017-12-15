Friday starts out clear and cold on Long Island, turns cloudy later and snow moves in around the time of the evening commute, forecasters said.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday for the eastern part of Suffolk County, the National Weather Service said.

There will be about 1 to 3 inches of snow in western Nassau County and 2 to 3 inches in eastern Suffolk, likely east of the William Floyd Parkway, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The high temperature Friday will hover around the freezing mark, and Hoffman said early morning temperatures varied widely — 2 degrees in Westhampton and 25 degrees in Montauk.

Winds should be calm during the day Friday, but will kick up to the low teens later in the day, making it feel much colder, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a daytime high temperature of in the upper 30s, the weather service said.

There is a chance of rain early Monday, and temperatures will reach the mid 40s, the weather service said.