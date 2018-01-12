TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Dense fog prompts advisory for drivers

Rain will move in by late Friday morning, and it will be heavy at times through Saturday morning, forecasters said.

The weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

The weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. The temperature will hit a high of almost 60 degrees, continuing the snow melt.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Dense fog has created hazardous conditions on Long Island early Friday.

Visibility was mostly a mile or less — often much less, the National Weather Service said.

“The visibility may vary significantly in just a short distance. Motorists need to be alert for sudden changes in visibility,” the weather service said in an advisory.

“Allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you and only use low-beam headlights,” the advisory said.

Rain will move in by late morning, and it will be heavy at times, the weather service said.

The fog was causing delays of about one hour for arriving flights at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, according to Federal Aviation Administration website.

The temperature will hit a high of almost 60 degrees, continuing the snow melt.

“Watch out for flooding toward the evening rush hour,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The weather service warned of the possibility of 2 to 3 inches of rain before it tapers off Saturday morning.

“We are monitoring the potential for flooding of urban areas, and possibly rivers and small streams, today into Saturday from the combination of heavy rain . . . and melting snow,” the weather service said in another advisory.

There could also be a thunderstorm Friday night, the weather service said.

The temperature will drop to the freezing level Saturday evening, and plunge into the teens Saturday night, the weather service said.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and high temperatures will be in the mid-20s, the weather service said.

Monday, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, will have a high near 30, and snow could move in after midnight.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

