Long Island weather: Friday fog, showers to clear for weekend

The weather forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2018.

The weather forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Morning fog and daytime showers are in the forecast Friday for Long Island.

Temperatures will hit a high in the mid-50s and winds will be in the single digits, the National Weather Service said.

“There will be a chance of showers through sunset,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“Most of the weekend will be OK. It will be dry,” Hoffman added.

Saturday will be sunny and Sunday will begin mostly cloudy then gradually turn sunny, the weather service said.

High temperatures both weekend days are expected to be in the low to mid-50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, but rain could be back Tuesday morning, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

