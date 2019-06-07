Forecast: Warm day with chance of spotty shower 

Friday will be sunny and warm, with areas of fog until 9 a.m. and a slight chance of a spotty shower in Suffolk County later in the morning, forecasters said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 76 degrees and a low around 60, said the National Weather Service.
The forecast calls for plenty of sunshine this weekend, which is good news for those heading to the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. The high is expected to be 77 degrees and a low around 69, forecasters said.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 61, forecasters said.
