Friday’s sunshine should again raise temperatures to near-record levels, with a high of 59 forecast, though wind gusts of 29 mph will bring a touch of winter ahead of that season’s official start on Tuesday.

The storm ending this warm spell forecast for Saturday could bring sleet, snow and freezing rain before turning into rain.

As it is arriving more slowly than initially anticipated, Friday night celebrators should be able to skip the umbrellas. But it will be chiller: the nighttime low will be about 37.

The National Weather Service now predicts a 40% chance of rain, mostly after 4 a.m. Saturday, amid much calmer winds.

All of Saturday will probably be a washout: the chances of rain are 100%, though at most a quarter of an inch may fall.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for southeast New York, southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, with the weather service cautioning:

"There is potential for less than an inch of snow and sleet accumulation, and a light glazing of ice."

Showers probably will continue until around 1 a.m., with the odds estimated at 80%, though it will be far from a deluge. That late-night rain is not expected top a quarter of an inch.

Sunday’s clouds should slowly clear — and sunshine dominates the forecast all the way through Thursday.

Temperatures mainly should rise into the low 40s during the days, sinking to around freezing at night during this period.

Thursday’s abnormal warmth, measured at local airports, gave LaGuardia a record of 63 while Newark’s airport tied its record of 63, the National Weather Service said. The previous records were set in 1971. In Central Park, Thursday’s high of 62 was one degree lower than the 50-year record.

On Friday, the record highs that may fall are: 62 in Islip, which was set in 1984, 61 at LaGuardia, which like the record of 62 for New York City, 66 for Newark, 61 for Bridgeport and 62 for New York City, were all set in 2000. Kennedy's record of 59 is the newest, reached in 2015.

Cold front coming Saturday

Saturday’s storm arrives with a low pressure system sliding through the northern Plains and Great Lakes — plus a cold front that slips south of the tristate area tonight, the weather service said.

At the same time, a polar high pressure system sailing into Ontario and southwest Quebec sends "a colder air mass" to the metropolitan region by Saturday morning.

And that’s not all: another low pressure system tracks northeast into central and western New York, also on Saturday, from the mid Mississippi River Valley.

The warm, rising air in low pressure systems allows rain-delivering clouds to form.

The outcome of all these interacting systems is a "potential for a wintry mix of mainly sleet (possibly mixed with snow with higher intensity precipitation) across interior portions of the lower Hudson and northeast New Jersey through early/mid afternoon before the warm layer increases further and changes precipitation to rain," the weather service said.

Chiller temperatures across the interior sections of southern Connecticut are "indicating a better chance of snow and sleet mixture, lasting into [the] mid to late afternoon, before [a] changeover," its experts added.

Northwest winds probably will kick up Saturday night and continue into Sunday, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

As a cloud-clearing high pressure system settles in, Sunday night could be a chilly one without heat-trapping clouds. Nighttime lows in the interior — and Long Island’s Pine Barrens — might descend into the teens, the weather service said.

High pressure systems create clear skies as their falling air cools and dries — and this one should linger into about midweek.

And finally, December should start to feel more like December.

As the weather service said: "Temperatures will be near seasonal normals through the extended [period], with the exception of highs Monday, which will be slightly below."