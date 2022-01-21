Motorists could encounter ice on the roads Friday morning and anyone outside will face a brutal wind chill near zero despite a forecast high of 26 on a sunny day, the National Weather Service said, issuing a special weather statement.

"Winds should weaken a bit through the day, but still remain breezy making temperatures in the lower to middle 20s feel more like the teens," it said. A north wind will have gusts of 14 mph.

Although no snow or rain is expected until Tuesday, "An arctic air mass has settled into much of the central and eastern U.S. where much below normal temperatures are expected to prevail through the next couple of days," the weather service's Weather Prediction Center said.

Snow totals in the tristate were light Thursday. Nassau’s Syosset recorded the most snow: just half an inch and Suffolk’s East Northport got nine-tenths of an inch, the weather service said.

Tonight will be cloudy; thermometers will sink to 13, and it will feel like zero to 10, according to the wind chill gauge. Still blowing from the north, the wind could reach 11 mph, forecasters said.

Saturday will bring the sunshine, the daytime high will hit 30 — but a brutal wind chill will range from zero to 10.

The night will be cloudy, and thermometers will drop to 25. But much less punishing wind chill of 15 to 20 is forecast. By midnight, the north wind should switch direction and arrive from the west.

And the metropolitan area should escape a storm-creating low pressure system off the North Carolina coast that should track "well offshore on Saturday," the weather service said.

Ahead of the next cold front, Sunday will offer milder temperatures, with a high of 35, while the west wind will blow up to 10 mph, the weather service said.

Monday should be a close twin: sunny, with a high near 34.

On Tuesday, a low pressure system arrives. There is chance of snow before 1 p.m., and then a chance of rain, forecasters said, putting the odds at 40%. The daytime high will be 41.

"Tuesday will be the warmest day of the long term period as low pressure passes to our north and west and drags its associated warm front through the area," it said.

Wednesday's daytime high, under sunny skies, will hit 33.But expect a punishing nighttime low of 13, the experts said.

Under Thursday’s sunny skies, thermometers should reach 29.

Tuesday snow possible

On Tuesday, the interior could get all snow, "with a rain/snow mix, or just rain at times, for coastal areas and Long Island," the weather service said.

A second low pressure system, however, should "pass well to our south and east," it said

By late Tuesday, the experts said, lingering "arctic" high pressure sets in.

"This will allow temperatures to fall below normal and be mainly below freezing from Wednesday through early Friday," the weather service said.

Right now, the experts said, there is "only a slight chance of snow over far eastern areas starting Friday."