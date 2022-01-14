Sunshine will replace Friday’s morning overcast and the daytime high will be a clement 43, the National Weather Service said, ahead of a weekend possibly only a polar bear could love.

A wind chill advisory runs from midnight to Saturday; by Sunday afternoon a storm sweeping up from the South brings a wintry mix before rain sets in, likely lasting into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The threat of frigid temperatures and possible coastal flooding — which could be "quite widespread" Monday — prompted the weather service to issue a hazardous weather outlook that runs from Friday through Wednesday.

Today’s wind chill of 25 to 35 may seem mild compared to what the tristate can expect over the weekend, the weather service said.

A low pressure system has a "slight" chance of dampening the East End this morning, forecasters said.

The north wind will rise from 14 mph to 20 mph this afternoon, with gusts hitting 32 mph — and possibly 40 mph.

The night will be clear — and cold: temperatures will plunge to 11 and the wind chill will range from minus 5 to plus 5, with that north wind gusting to 36 mph.

Saturday should be sunny, with thermometers rising to 21, according to the weather service.

Once again, however, the wind chill will be a striking minus 5 to plus five, with gusts of wind clocking up to 26 mph.

The night will be a close twin of Friday: look for a nighttime low of 10, and a just slightly less severe wind chill of zero to 5, as that north wind eases to a top speed of 9 mph.

Consider getting an early start on any outdoor fun or chores on Sunday, ahead of that storm, which also ends the grip of those frigid temperatures.

There is a 20% chance of snow beginning after 4 p.m., forecasters said, though the daytime high will be 39. The north wind will switch, blowing from the east by the afternoon.

Snow then becomes likely between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. before turning into rain, as temperatures will climb to around 40 by 5 a.m. on Monday.

Only around an inch of snow will fall, forecasters estimated. The precipitation odds are 90%.

Monday’s holiday also should reach 44 with rain starting before 1 p.m.,; the odds of rain are 70%.

That night, the low will slide to around 26, the weather service predicted.

The Tuesday to Thursday stretch should be at least partly sunny, with temperatures bouncing between the low 40s during the day and the mid 20s at night.