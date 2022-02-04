The rain, rain, won't go away.

Rain is expected to fall all day Friday before temperatures plunge and the precipitation turns into a wintry mix, according to the National Weather Service.

The rains will likely become freezing rain after 5 p.m. as temperatures fall from 46 degrees to around 32, the weather service said. Wind chill values will be between 25 and 35. There's a chance of freezing rain and sleet until 10 p.m.. The nighttime low will be 21.

Conditions expected throughout the day prompted the weather service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for northern and southern Nassau and northwest Suffolk counties, as well as for all of Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island and parts of Queens.

From 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.: "Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."

The advice: "Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages."

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 28, and 13 at night. Sunday will be sunny, a high near 32 and a low near 25.

There's no rain in next week’s forecast, which runs through Thursday.