TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Friday's morning rain to become wintry mix, forecasters say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

The rain, rain, won't go away.

Rain is expected to fall all day Friday before temperatures plunge and the precipitation turns into a wintry mix, according to the National Weather Service.

The rains will likely become freezing rain after 5 p.m. as temperatures fall from 46 degrees to around 32, the weather service said. Wind chill values will be between 25 and 35. There's a chance of freezing rain and sleet until 10 p.m.. The nighttime low will be 21.

Conditions expected throughout the day prompted the weather service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for northern and southern Nassau and northwest Suffolk counties, as well as for all of Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island and parts of Queens.

From 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.: "Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."

The advice: "Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages."

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 28, and 13 at night. Sunday will be sunny, a high near 32 and a low near 25.

There's no rain in next week’s forecast, which runs through Thursday.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

The former Diocese of Rockville Centre headquarters in
Great Neck developer spends $9.5M on diocese office
Stephen Ferrante chose to install a heat pump
Heat-pump installations increase 14% on LI last year
Erika Gronenthal, of Port Jefferson, with her sons,
For children in need, mentors can make the difference
Helena Williams in Rockville Centre on Dec. 9,
Ex-LIRR boss to helm $3.9B JFK terminal project
Nassau police Thursday identified a man found Sunday
 Gunfire killed him, relatives want him home in El Salvador
David Mills stands in the Ancestral Libation Court
Poet explores African Burial Ground, Jupiter Hammon on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?