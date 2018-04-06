TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
32° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Chance of snow for Friday morning commute

There's a chance of snow between 7 and

There's a chance of snow between 7 and 10 a.m and a chance of rain for the afternoon, as temperatures head up to around 50, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

A bit of a wintry mix is expected for Friday morning, with temperatures later heading up to the low 50s, forecasters say.

As precipitation gets started around 7 a.m., some snow could be mixing in with the rain for a couple of hours before changing to all rain, said Peter Wichrowski, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

“There shouldn’t be much of an impact,” he said, other than wet roadways.

Chances of rain continue for the afternoon, as temperatures head up to around 50, a bit cooler for the East End.

Then, good news for Saturday, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. The storm forecasters had been tracking “will be weaker and stays south of Long Island.”

Saturday was still forecast to see rain starting in the morning with the possible introduction of some snow after 9 a.m. or so “as temperatures remain colder” Wichrowski said.

A few days ago, an all-day snow event had been forecast, with accumulation of a couple of inches, but now conditions were “starting to look drier and drier,” he said, with any potential precipitation now looking to last just a few hours in the morning.

More news

Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Power on Trial: Mr. Singh, ‘you’re excused’
Suffolk police at Jake's 58 Casino & Hotel Cops: ‘Suspicious circumstance’ probed at Jake’s 58
Glen Cove City Hall on Glen St. on City to spend $450,000 on ramps, curbs
The house was once the summer retreat of $1.9 million LI home started as farmhouse
The Ronkonkoma Fire Department responds to a vehicle LIE reopens after vehicle fire, police say
Teachers and students left the chemistry building at Officials: Chemical spill leads to evacuation at SBU