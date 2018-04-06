A bit of a wintry mix is expected for Friday morning, with temperatures later heading up to the low 50s, forecasters say.

As precipitation gets started around 7 a.m., some snow could be mixing in with the rain for a couple of hours before changing to all rain, said Peter Wichrowski, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

“There shouldn’t be much of an impact,” he said, other than wet roadways.

Chances of rain continue for the afternoon, as temperatures head up to around 50, a bit cooler for the East End.

Then, good news for Saturday, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. The storm forecasters had been tracking “will be weaker and stays south of Long Island.”

Saturday was still forecast to see rain starting in the morning with the possible introduction of some snow after 9 a.m. or so “as temperatures remain colder” Wichrowski said.

A few days ago, an all-day snow event had been forecast, with accumulation of a couple of inches, but now conditions were “starting to look drier and drier,” he said, with any potential precipitation now looking to last just a few hours in the morning.