Long Island weather: Sunny, chilly start to warmer weekend

The weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

The weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
It will be sunny and cold Friday on Long Island with winds chills making it feel even colder than the thermometer reading, forecasters said.

The 5 a.m. temperature was 23 degrees at Long island MacArthur Airport, and that was expected to rise to a high of near 40 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

With winds in the single digits to low teens, it will feel more like 10 to 20 degrees during the day, the weather service said.

“That’s not too bad for mid-January, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “You may see one or two passing clouds today, but it’s another day with lots of sunshine.”

The temperature should rise to just above 50 degrees Saturday under sunny skies, and hit a high in the mid 40s Sunday as sunshine prevails, the weather service said.

There is a chance of rain Monday, and rain is likely overnight into Tuesday, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

